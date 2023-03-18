It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Moline, IL
