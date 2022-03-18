The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Moline, IL
