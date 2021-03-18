Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.