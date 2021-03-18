 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News