Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Moline, IL
