Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…