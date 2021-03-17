Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Moline: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 20 …
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It s…