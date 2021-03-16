Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Moline, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.