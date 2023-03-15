Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for everyone in Iowa today, but with rain mixing in for some, snow totals will vary considerably across the state. Find out w…
Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Pe…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is foreca…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Molin…