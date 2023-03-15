Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.