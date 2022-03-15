Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 17 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rai…