Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

