Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Moline, IL
