Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is expected for everyone in Iowa today, but with rain mixing in for some, snow totals will vary considerably across the state. Find out w…
Rain, sleet, and snow are already going to be around Wednesday, but the main event is expected late tonight through Thursday evening in Iowa. …
Thanks to Monday's cold front, today is not going to be as warm. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills ar…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degr…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tues…