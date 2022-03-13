Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
While northern Iowa will stay dry today, snow will be falling in the southern half of the state, including the Quad Cities. See when the best chance of seeing snow is in our updated forecast video.
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 d…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…