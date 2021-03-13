Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Moline, IL
