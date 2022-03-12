 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

