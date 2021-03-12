Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Moline, IL
