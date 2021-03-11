Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.