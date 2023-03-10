Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Moline, IL
