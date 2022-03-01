Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.