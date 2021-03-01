It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Moline, IL
