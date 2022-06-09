The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
With a stalled out front lying across Iowa, rain will be around Friday through Sunday. See when rain is most likely in our area and what temperatures to expect in our weekend weather update.
The wet pattern marches on across the state. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chances of rain are in our area in our updated forecast.
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The are…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly clou…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Ex…