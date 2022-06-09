Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.