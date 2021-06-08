Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
