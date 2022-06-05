Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.