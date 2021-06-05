Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.