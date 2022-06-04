Moline will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL
