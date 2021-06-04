 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

