The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.