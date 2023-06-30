The Moline area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Moline, IL
