Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.