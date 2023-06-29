Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Moline, IL
