Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
