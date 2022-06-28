Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.