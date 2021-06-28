 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News