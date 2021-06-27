Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.