Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Moline, IL
