 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A short-lived heat wave returns Monday and Tuesday

After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News