Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.