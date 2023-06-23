Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Moline, IL
