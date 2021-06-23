 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News