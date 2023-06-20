The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain in central and western Iowa today with a small chance of severe storms. Activity will spread to the eastern part of the state on Wednesda…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…