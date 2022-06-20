The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
Cooling centers in Scott and Rock Island Counties are available for people seeking to escape the heat.
After several days with daytime highs and nighttime lows near normal, the heat returns to the Quad-City region Monday and Tuesday, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will…