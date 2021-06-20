Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.