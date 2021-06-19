Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 5:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.