The Moline area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain in central and western Iowa today with a small chance of severe storms. Activity will spread to the eastern part of the state on Wednesda…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…