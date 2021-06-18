Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though …
Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…