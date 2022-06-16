Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
For the first 11 days of June, the average daily temperature was 1.3 degrees below normal, with the warmest day reaching 86 degrees on the June 5, and the lowest overnight low reaching 50 degrees on the June 4.
Cooling centers in Scott and Rock Island Counties are available for people seeking to escape the heat.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect perio…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
It will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Peri…