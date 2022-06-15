Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: Extreme heat continues for much of Iowa, chance of severe storms Tuesday evening and Wednesday
Very hot and humid for many today. Storms will return this evening in central and western Iowa and some could be severe. The severe threat spreads east Wednesday. Here's the latest information.
For the first 11 days of June, the average daily temperature was 1.3 degrees below normal, with the warmest day reaching 86 degrees on the June 5, and the lowest overnight low reaching 50 degrees on the June 4.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect perio…
It will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Peri…