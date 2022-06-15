Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.