Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.