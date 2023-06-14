Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain in central and western Iowa today with a small chance of severe storms. Activity will spread to the eastern part of the state on Wednesda…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It will be a warm day in Moline. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
No rain for today, but a good chance of showers and storms is expected on Tuesday as our next cold front rolls in. Find out when rain is most …