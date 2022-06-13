The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first 11 days of June, the average daily temperature was 1.3 degrees below normal, with the warmest day reaching 86 degrees on the June 5, and the lowest overnight low reaching 50 degrees on the June 4.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect perio…
It will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Peri…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clo…