Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Moline, IL
