Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 12:09 AM CDT until SUN 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.